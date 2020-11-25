 Skip to main content
Letter: Putins Success
Russian president Putin must be celebrating the state of the United States these days. First by nefarious means he helped get his choice elected president in 2016, who then actively disunited us, weakened our European alliances, reduced our influence in the middle east, allowed Iran to ramp up nuclear production, and permitted Russia to partner with Iran in a military intervention against the Syrian population. All of this furthered the Russian objective to weaken the U.S. domestically and world wide.

Now Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is known to have consorted with a Russian agent , are trying to undermine the sanctity of our election, a basic pillar of our democracy , with false accusations of cheating.

Russia has no need to send operatives here Putin has already cultivated this field. The se facts are clear there is no need for any conspiracy theory.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

