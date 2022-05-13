Letter: Putin's

What is the world doing? We are seeing the carnage in Ukraine daily and getting used to it. The situation today is more or less the same that existed before the start of World war 2. Putin is now threatening the US for helping Ukraine. Also he is threatening Finland and Norway from joining NATO!

This despot has to be stopped now, before the real war begins. The UN is powerless, Russia still has the veto power.

The Ukraine people's courage is a model to all. They need help. We should stop Putin before the next world war.

He is likely to use chemical or nuclear weapons. The time to act is now!

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

