Letter: Putting American workers first
View Comments

Letter: Putting American workers first

Martha McSally’s latest campaign ad tagline is laughable: “Put American workers first.” Allow me to clarify: “Put American workers first in line for food stamps.” When was the last time McSally voted to raise the minimum wage? When was the last time she supported unions? Equal pay for women? Worker safety regulations? Childcare for working parents?

Just like virtually all of today's Republicans, Martha McSally puts the American rich first. They’re the ones benefiting from paying artificially low wages. They’re the ones who profit off of lax worker safety requirements and a demoralized workforce with no union bargaining power.

Martha McSally has had ample time to show us who she serves and it’s not the American workers. Hopefully, the American workers have been paying attention.

Duncan Stitt

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News