Letter: Putting Things in Perspective
The dollar bill is .0043” thick, 6.14” long and 2.62” high. If you take 1.9 trillion dollars, which the Congress wants to spend imminently, and stack them on top of each other they would reach up to the sky 128,945.7 miles, or more than half way to the moon. If you placed them end to end they could wrap around the planet Earth at the equator 7,394 times. If you placed them side-by-side in rows and columns they could cover every inch of the city of Tucson, more than 33 times. This seems exceptionally excessive.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

