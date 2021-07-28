Letter: QAnon is the destroyer of Truth, Fact and Democracy

Today's Republicans are fascists, obstructionists, anti-democracy, liars and experts in Gaslighting the public. I, for one, am amazed at just how much they've manipulated the mind of the low- and misinformed minority in this country. But, unfortunately, from what I read, so are many of you, in all parties.
QAnon stands for a high-level clearance at the Energy Department, which none of them will ever be able to achieve. Q is a 100 percent discredited far-right conspiracy theory, somehow believing there is a cabal of Satanic pedophiles (all Democrats, of course), rampant sex-trafficking (Pizzagate?), Communists, Socialists, Fascists and worse.
Q began in October 2017 to support Trump's lies. Obviously, their computers only have their website, texting and email, because they perform no research on any of the obscenities they present as fact. When questioned, people like Marjorie Taylor Green, their unofficial Jester of the group, will never answer a question or accusation, except with another attack. Never!
Q is a viral pandemic spread among the GOP.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
