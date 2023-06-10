To further demonstrate how out of touch your leftist readership is, not one, but two letters were published this week defending Kamala Harris who was described today by a liberal columnist as "hapless" with "impolite blurtings, unable to hold staff, and a tendency to choke under pressure," As for her qualifications, remember she was elected to previous positions in the Land of Fruit and Nuts. If people are being completely honest, the only reason she is in her current job is because she has the only two qualities that mattered to Biden. She is black and a woman. I guess you could say that this is what you get when political reparations are paid, lower approval ratings than even her boss who should be looking at memory care units to reside in instead of stumbling around making a fool of himself.