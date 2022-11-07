 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Quality of Life

Let’s keep it simple. President Biden proposed legislation that would have added dental care to medicare coverage, provided pre kindergarten education to three and four year olds, extended the child tax credit to 2022, and instituted family leave. All fifty GOP senators voted against these proposals. In addition, the GOP opposes raising the Federal minimum wage to $15 and has expressed its desire to save money by modifying social security and medicare benefits.

It is obvious that the GOP is not concerned with improving the day to day lives of Americans.

The Democrats, despite all their limitations, are concerned with enhancing quality of life.

This has been true for almost a century and remains true, today. Social security, medicare, medicaid, civil rights legislation, the Affordable Care Act, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program were all created during Democrat Administrations.

For the vast majority of Americans, a vote for the GOP is a vote against their own interests.

stuart sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

