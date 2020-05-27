Letter: Quarantines and lockdowns

At 81, I am no stranger to epidemics, quarantines, and lockdowns. Back in the 1940’s, when I was a little boy, there were no antibiotics until 1944, and then they were not widely available for civilian use. There was no Salk vaccine. Families were quarantined for things like scarlet fever and polio. I remember, because my nine-year old brother was ill with polio at home for a week, too sick to be moved to the hospital. He was lucky, he got away with a crippled leg, but the emotional scars never left him. A lot of children died.
Swimming pools and movie theaters routinely shut when such outbreaks occurred, and nobody complained. Schoolchildren were taught the basics of epidemiology, how germs/viruses spread, how asymptomatic carriers could transmit the disease, and how quarantine and lockdowns stopped outbreaks.
So stop whining. Wear your face mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and stay home. Be grateful for the medical care that we have today.
Sterling Vinson, retired teacher at Pima Community College
Midtown
