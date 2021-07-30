 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Question everything, not just the vote
View Comments

Letter: Question everything, not just the vote

  • Comments

I keep seeing letters saying questioning the vote is a threat to democracy. You need to explain that. Every two-bit dictator has an election, nearly everyone votes, then the government provides enough votes for a predetermined outcome. In our system, each citizen is guaranteed no more than one secret vote, organizations do not get to vote, and the vote count should count each vote accurately. People cheat, whether you believe it or not. The only way to assure our democracy is to assure that each person only votes once, that outside organizations do not add ballots, and that the count is actually accurate. The only way this happens is through some form of voter id to assure citizens, and only citizens, vote only one time, and to make the count as transparent and reviewable as humanly possible. Anything less just condones cheating.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News