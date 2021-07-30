Letter: Question everything, not just the vote

I keep seeing letters saying questioning the vote is a threat to democracy. You need to explain that. Every two-bit dictator has an election, nearly everyone votes, then the government provides enough votes for a predetermined outcome. In our system, each citizen is guaranteed no more than one secret vote, organizations do not get to vote, and the vote count should count each vote accurately. People cheat, whether you believe it or not. The only way to assure our democracy is to assure that each person only votes once, that outside organizations do not add ballots, and that the count is actually accurate. The only way this happens is through some form of voter id to assure citizens, and only citizens, vote only one time, and to make the count as transparent and reviewable as humanly possible. Anything less just condones cheating.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.