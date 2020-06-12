Letter: Question for the President?
Letter: Question for the President?

It is said if history is ignored we are doomed to follow it. My question to the President is one originally ask during the McCarthy Senate Hearings by Chief Counsel Joseph Welsh, and I quote "Sir have you no decency, Sir at long last have you no decency? I ask this because I'm appalled at the tweet about 75 year old Martin Gugino the man in Buffalo, NY shoved to the ground. To claim that he is to blame is unbelievable and that is is part of a conspiracy to me. I repeat the same question to the Senate party leader, representative's of the people. We elected you to represent us not Trump.

Leslie Carney

East side

