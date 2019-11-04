Anyone who watched last night's final World Series game, saw Zack Greinke pitch an incredibly masterful game only to have his manager inexplicably remove him with one out in the seventh inning. He had only given up two hits , thrown less than 75 pitches and only three of those had been hit hard. Yes, he had given up a home run to Rendon (a great hitter) and a walk to Soto (a future super star), but had shown no real sign of losing control of the game. In addition, he throws effortlessly and had previously kept Washington hitters at bay while pitching most of the year in the National League. Second guessing is usually frowned upon, but in this case it certainly appears warranted. It should have been Greinke's game to win or lose.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.