Letter: Questioning Sinema
Letter: Questioning Sinema

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp asked Sinema:

Q: What do you say to progressives who are frustrated they don’t know where you are?

SINEMA: “I’m in the Senate.”

Q: There are progressives in the Senate that are also frustrated they don’t know where you are either.

SINEMA: “I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.”

This is good metaphor for Sinema – she may go up, she may go down. or she may just stand in front of the elevator pushing the button, going nowhere in pursuit of the chimera of “bipartisan cooperation.” For cooperation to occur, you have to have a reliable and reasonably honorable partner whom you can trust—that partner does not currently exist within the Republican Party. Whichever way she goes, she will be coy, cute, and non-responsive about it, until she decides to flash her ring and take off – perhaps to raise more money.

And trying all the while, to paraphrase Billy Crystal, to "look marvelous and that's all that matters.”

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

