Letter: Questioning the election results

Do those politicians who are making baseless allegations about the legitimacy of the voting process not realize the harm they are doing to our country? Have they forgotten the oath they took to uphold the Constitution? Our country is imperiled by those who, without facts, continue to deny that Joe Biden is our President-Elect. It is dangerous to our national security to refuse to acknowledge his election, thus preventing him from security briefings. Our collective health is at risk by the President’s refusal to cooperate in efforts to stop the spread of COVID 19. This behavior by President Trump and Senators McConnell and Graham and others is beyond shameful. The harm they are doing to our nation for purely selfish reasons shows a total lack of patriotism. I do applaud State Senator Rusty Bowers for his integrity in defending Arizona’s election process.
Sarah Simmons
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
