Letter: Questioning the Election
Letter: Questioning the Election

President Trump and his supporters believe that the election was stolen and the only thing that will change their minds is if the courts rule in their favor. In order for them to keep filing lawsuits they should have to answer one question. How can we have a free and fair election if one of the presidential candidates, in this case Donald Trump, has said for over four years, that the ONLY way he could lose an election is if that election is rigged? President Trump and his supporters demand that every one of their questions be answered. I believe that the 80 million voters who voted for Joe Biden should have this question answered.

Penny Zacharias

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

