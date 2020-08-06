You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Questions for Trump
Given Trump’s inability to confront reality or to respond truthfully to legitimate questions, I think the only time I get a sense of his true intent is when he is asked questions that make him run for the wings. In that spirit I will give cash money to any reporter who will ask him one of these questions on a nationally broadcast program. Amount is negotiable, based on his response. Just one of these will do:

“How does it feel to be known as the worst U.S. President of all time?”

“What kind of gratification do you receive from your attempts to destroy our democratic republic?”

“By suggesting that voter fraud is easy, are you admitting that you and the Republican Party have been doing it all along?”

Anyone? Anyone? Anyone?

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

