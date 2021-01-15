Letter: Questions I have

Questions I’d like answers to:
1) If the behavior of current Republican leaders is the “new norm,” what does crazy or inappropriate behavior look like?
2) Should we rethink First Amendment rights in light of new technology? Everyone agrees that yelling “Fire!” in a crowded movie theatre is not protected free speech, so why is it okay to publish the same message on social media?
3) If a majority of Americans said they believed George Washington was not this country’s first president, how would you answer the following True or False question: “George Washington was the first president of the United States”?
4) Who most benefits from a divided citizenry unable to agree on who won this year’s presidential election?
Doug Salerno
Foothills
