Letter: Questions, Questions,
Letter: Questions, Questions,

Vaccine Mandates

Why is it that the party of Roe vs Wade which believes that a woman gets to decide what happens to her body is sacred and she gets to decide what happens to her body and can decide to end life of her child.

This same Political Party thinks they can force men and women to inject a vaccine into their bodies against their will and Mandate it !

Does anybody see the hypocrisy of this argument and position ?

Where is the logic in this ?

Nothing but questions.

How about Afghanistan?

How about inflation ?

How about fuel prices ?

How about fuel independence?

How about the border ?

Questions, Questions, Questions !

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

