Letter: Questions That Need to be Asked & Answered

The United States faces a daunting task between now and November 3rd. As responsible citizens, we all need to examine our beliefs, question the accuracy of the news and information that we receive and make a plan to vote.
Regardless of party affiliation, when an incumbent runs for re-election, it begs the question: Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Are we healthier, happier, more caring and compassionate? Is the world a better place for our children, for the enviroment? Have we become the "more perfect union" to which we aspire?
A vote for the incumbent naturally invites four more years of the policies and performance that have brought us to this point. Thus far, Mr. Trump has refused to accept any responsibility for the current crisis. We need to ask: Is he capable of restoring the economy and health of our nation?
Alice Clabaugh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!