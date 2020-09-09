 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Questions That Need to be Asked & Answered
View Comments

Letter: Questions That Need to be Asked & Answered

The United States faces a daunting task between now and November 3rd. As responsible citizens, we all need to examine our beliefs, question the accuracy of the news and information that we receive and make a plan to vote.

Regardless of party affiliation, when an incumbent runs for re-election, it begs the question: Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Are we healthier, happier, more caring and compassionate? Is the world a better place for our children, for the enviroment? Have we become the "more perfect union" to which we aspire?

A vote for the incumbent naturally invites four more years of the policies and performance that have brought us to this point. Thus far, Mr. Trump has refused to accept any responsibility for the current crisis. We need to ask: Is he capable of restoring the economy and health of our nation?

Alice Clabaugh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News