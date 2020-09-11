Letter: Questions to Ponder

Did you forget to pay your AP bill? I wonder, as there has been no fact check for the Democratic convention...media bias???
There has been 100 days of unrest in Portland and they are still "marching". Who is paying them to "march"? Soros ,Bloomberg ?
If Antifa is anti fascist, why are they rioting in the streets just like the Nazis did : black shirts, masks, intimidating people ? Is it because Antifa is a communist organization?
Who benefits with defunding the police ? local gangs, criminals, cartels, Antifa, FRSO (Freedom Road Socialist Org.) ?
Why is Nancy Pelosi trying to stop the presidential debates ?
Why is Joe Biden saying he will handle the Covid crisis better then Trump? Wasn't it Joe Biden and the other Democrats that accused Trump of being racist because he stopped the flights from China?
If Joe Biden is elected President WHO REALLY will run the USA?
David Rozanc
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
