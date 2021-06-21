Letter: Questions

Was the filibuster racist in 2020 when the democrats used it over 300 times? Chuck Schumer "weaponized the filibuster" to block all Republican legislation.
Is the USA a democracy? I'm getting tired of reading that. The United States Constitution presents us with a Republic. As Ben Franklin supposedly said when asked what form of government we have: "A republic. If you can keep it."
How were Senators chosen in the unamended constitution? Originally the constitution had Senators appointed by state legislators. This was not changed until 1913, just a little over a hundred years ago. If this was still the case Arizona would most likely have two Republican Senators.
So political hackery seems to be at work with all those people who were for it before, magically, January 20, 2021, they were against it. But at least it gives me my morning sigh.
Mary Hughes
Green Valley
