Letter: Quick and easy service!

I couldn't quite fathom where Trump had the time to review and act on all those pardon requests (65+ and counting) outside the usual DOJ protocols for such requests along with his busy schedule. With all the trips to the Florida “White House” for golfing, political rallies on the taxpayer dime, day-long television watching, massive Tweeting sessions, conspiracy formulation, and COVID-19 leadership activities, it is hard to believe he had time to broker the pardons! We now know that he had help in his unprecedented handout! If someone sought a pardon from the Trump Administration, they went to Jared!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.