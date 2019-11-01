Quid pro Quo is a Latin phrase used in English to mean an exchange of goods or services, in which one transfer is contingent upon the other; "a favor for a favor." Quid equals “an item or service” and Quo is “the something of value” in return.
Current “Quid” examples include offers of Medicare for all; guaranteed jobs; guaranteed minimum income; reparations; legalization of marijuana; forgiving college debt; free college; housing, education, and medical for those crossing our borders illegally and even “immediate legal status”; etc. – all of which are being promised by Democrats running for President.
What “Quo” might these candidates making these promises be expecting in return? Obvious answer is VOTES to achieve or maintain positions of power. With the rationale being used by Democrats for a case of “Quid pro Quo” against the President, looks to me like all these candidates could also be accused of doing, what they say, is an impeachable act.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
