Dear Editor:
The House of Representatives ponders impeachment, and if impeachment occurs, the Senate may ponder acquittal or conviction, conviction resulting in the President's removal from office. Writing as one of the evil political conservatives some like to hate, I say, as it pertains to the issue of foreign aid delayed to the Ukraine, quid pro quo is not the issue.
The issue, Constitution-wise, is that the U.S. Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson's successor, Michael Pompeo, as Secretary of State. Rudolph Giuliani and Rick Perry were not so confirmed, and as such, running foreign policy through those men is an illegal usurpation of power from the State Department, and from Congress, which has oversight power over the State Department, and could impeach the Secretary of State. Giuliani and Pompeo are impostors. Trump should be impeached and convicted. Usurpation of power is the issue.
Very Truly Yours,
Richard C. Sipan
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
