Letter: Quit whining, Mr. President!
Trump has been President for 3+ years now, and he's still blaming Obama for "a bare cupboard" of medical supplies to combat the pandemic. That's highly debatable, but even if it were true, couldn't he have replenished them in that time?! Oh, but "I've had a lot of things going on," he tells David Muir in an ABC News interview.

Oh, really? Like watching TV, tweeting, calling in to Fox News hosts, golfing, holding campaign rallies from the time he took office?

Sorry a sorry excuse for a President, someone who's supposed to lead us, unify us, inspire us. Really, a sorry excuse for a human being.

November can't come soon enough.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

