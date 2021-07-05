Letter: R Republicans Patriots?

In December 1941 MOST Americans were Patriots. or became Patriots.
NOW State legislatures controlled by Republicans want to limit VOTING RIGHTS to Americans. Republican SENATORS will NOT approve Federal legislation to prevent States from enacting legislation intended to limit CONSTITUTIONA;L RIGHTS OF VOTING by minorities & enfeebled Americans.
My compatriots of WWll (few as we are) did not serve to WITNESS HITLER types of POWER GRABBING.
We thought electing a Patriot as President would protect us from Trump-style tactics
Billy H Conn
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.