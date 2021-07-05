 Skip to main content
Letter: R Republicans Patriots?
Letter: R Republicans Patriots?

In December 1941 MOST Americans were Patriots. or became Patriots.

NOW State legislatures controlled by Republicans want to limit VOTING RIGHTS to Americans. Republican SENATORS will NOT approve Federal legislation to prevent States from enacting legislation intended to limit CONSTITUTIONA;L RIGHTS OF VOTING by minorities & enfeebled Americans.

My compatriots of WWll (few as we are) did not serve to WITNESS HITLER types of POWER GRABBING.

We thought electing a Patriot as President would protect us from Trump-style tactics

Billy H Conn

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

