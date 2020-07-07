Letter: Race and Politics

As a very senior citizen who has lived all over this country, I have witnessed hate and bias in action everywhere I've lived. The wave of change now crossing America is not a leftist revolution but a human movement, fueled by voices from all sides. It is a movement toward inclusion, toward truly equal rights for all, a movement to end racism and sexism. It will succeed. The biases of white male supremacists have no basis in the laws of God or nature and no justification through right reason. They are based in fear of The Other and the fear of losing power. The human varieties which we term race grow from genetic distributions among the billions of us coming out of Africa. Racial distinctions are real; they have had serious social consequences, but with all our differences, we are one people. The evolution toward equality and inclusion is taking place. We should vote for candidates who recognize this movement in a positive way rather than hate it.
John Smith
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
