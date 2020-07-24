Letter: Race in America

I doubt that any of us whites know how it feels to be black in a sea of white, But, my daughter and I had a hint of it many years ago when we went several decades ago (the 70's) to see the play "When Colored Girls Have Had Enough" in a major downtown Chicago theatre. We were anxious to see this production and came early from suburbia to attend. My daughter and I settled in our seats and I looked around. We were two blue-eyed blondes in a sea of well-dressed black women. I was startled at my response--a tinge of surprised feelings. Then I thought a plethora of emotions might be felt, if the situation was reversed and we were two black women in a sea of blue-eyed blondes. White America think about! That would be uncomfortable!
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!