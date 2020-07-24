Letter: Race in America
View Comments

Letter: Race in America

I doubt that any of us whites know how it feels to be black in a sea of white, But, my daughter and I had a hint of it many years ago when we went several decades ago (the 70's) to see the play "When Colored Girls Have Had Enough" in a major downtown Chicago theatre. We were anxious to see this production and came early from suburbia to attend. My daughter and I settled in our seats and I looked around. We were two blue-eyed blondes in a sea of well-dressed black women. I was startled at my response--a tinge of surprised feelings. Then I thought a plethora of emotions might be felt, if the situation was reversed and we were two black women in a sea of blue-eyed blondes. White America think about! That would be uncomfortable!

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News