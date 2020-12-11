Letter: Racial Discrimination and Politics

By their very nature political parties are designed to divide us and pit us against each other .If we're ever going to act like responsible adults and set an example for future generations the first thing we need to do is set aside political bickering and start acting like responsible adults. The current election has exposed festering racial discrimination that has too long been buried and ignored. We can not be whole again until we finally face this moral sin honestly.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
