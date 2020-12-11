 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Racial Discrimination and Politics
View Comments

Letter: Racial Discrimination and Politics

By their very nature political parties are designed to divide us and pit us against each other .If we're ever going to act like responsible adults and set an example for future generations the first thing we need to do is set aside political bickering and start acting like responsible adults. The current election has exposed festering racial discrimination that has too long been buried and ignored. We can not be whole again until we finally face this moral sin honestly.

Jay Quick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News