Letter: Racial Discrimination

The defeat of Donald Trump Has repudiated his discriminatory, chaotic and non-directional tenure but the 70 million votes he received shows the country has a long way to go to live up to the principles of its founding documents. Rampant racial bias has been recognized by those, who along with their ancestors, suffered it for over 2 centuries. They voted in margins approaching 9 to 1 for Biden. Of course all who voted for Trump are not racial bigots, but by their vote they tolerate it for whatever reason, which enables it, so they are complicit. The Republican party, that of emancipation, will now, at the least, be suspected by many of the other 74 million voters of being hypocritical about racism. It's time for the Party to reform itself and leave the Trump era in the rearview mirror.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!