Letter: racial equality

The killing of a black man in Minneapolis was a real tradegy. Along with another black killing in Georgia. An acquaintance posted on Facebook asking how many of us had ever experienced a black teacher in school? Many of us are old! Most responded none. How many of us whites have black friends that we closely associate with and probably the answer is the same. Maybe have had black friends at one time in our lives, but not now. Kevin Sumlin commented why does this keep happening in the US. Thabo Sefolosha stated in an article that it's part of a culture where it's deeper than just a few bad apples. I agree with him. 400 years worth and it needs some serious attention by the white community. We need to get to know each other, and figure out resolutions to address the real issue, lest the radicals lead us to places none of us should go!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

