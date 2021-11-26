 Skip to main content
Letter: Racial equality
Letter: Racial equality

Discussions about critical race theory rather than teaching kids how to spell, speak well, do math, and excel in class in my view are counterproductive. Kids do not need reasons not to succeed, because finding them will insure failure. In my opinion, racism allegations and criticisms have become so broadly used that it is not helpful to anyone. Lowering standards to achieve diversity does not make excellence. What happened to being all that we can be? Everyone is challenged in one way or another, be it color, physical or intellectual ability, poverty, or even wealth. We all know someone who has succeeded, not because of excuses but the will to succeed. Usually success is not easy, but has required work, for some more than others. A return to basics, to emphasizing improvement in the things that we do lead to more productive citizens and personal success.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

