Letter: Racial hatred and bigotry

I want to thank the Star for running the article on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr today May Fifth! Fifty three years have gone by and still racism and looking down on minorities in the U.S. is rampant! And it doesn't seem to go away, especially when we have somebody in The White House who calls blatant White Supremacists " good people" as they stand there ranting and raving about anything that displeases them!

Benito Whatley

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

