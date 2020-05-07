Letter: Racial hatred and bigotry

I want to thank the Star for running the article on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr today May Fifth! Fifty three years have gone by and still racism and looking down on minorities in the U.S. is rampant! And it doesn't seem to go away, especially when we have somebody in The White House who calls blatant White Supremacists " good people" as they stand there ranting and raving about anything that displeases them!
Benito Whatley
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!