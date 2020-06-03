Letter: Racial Injustice
Letter: Racial Injustice

Many will write letters condemning the rioters and looters of our urban centers. I will not condemn them as I feel their rage and frustration. I’m old enough to remember “the long hot summer riots of 1967,” as well as the Rodney King riots of 1992. It’s 2020 and we’re back to square one. Any progress made in racial relations have been systematically wiped out by the Trump Administration. Trump has and continues to encourage hateful behavior towards people of color. Our leader has divided this country and stirred up the flames of unrest like never before. We need to get him out of office! While I do not condone violence and destruction, I certainly understand its roots.

Edward Espinoza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

