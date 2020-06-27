Letter: Racisim in America

Since our country's mass media believes only blacks and whites are newsworthy, the opinion of a Latino is not worth much. But I will speak.
I'm a 67 year old with a college education and a world of experience.
In my humble opinion, simply stated, as a whole, blacks, Latinos, etc. are just as racist as whites.
I've experienced racism from all, and I've been blessed by having known wonderful individuals from all races. As long as people are human, and humans are imperfect, there will always be some racists individuals among us. The best we can hope to do in this trying time, is to identify and eliminate the wide-spread systemic racism in that has been so devastating to so many for far too long.
How can we start? By not joining extremists on the far right or left who blindly justify or condemn all police actions that result in deaths. Also, by admitting, that sometimes, maybe, just maybe, the other side is right and you are not.
Jose Sotelo
East side
