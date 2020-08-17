Letter: Racism and Inequality

I saved a newspaper article from years ago. I never knew the author, so I can't credit him/her. I think it fits the problems in America today. It goes "In Germany, first the Nazis came for the Communists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and again I didn't't speak up be cause I wasn't a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, and I didn't speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came after me, and by that time there was no one left to speak up for me." You can change the characters to fit any situation ion America.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
