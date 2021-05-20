 Skip to main content
Letter: Racism Defined. . .Sorta
Imagine if it were an irrefutable fact claimed by many left leaning liberals in the media, politics, entertainment, and some others that America is a “racist country,” how that would impact a whole class of human beings day in and day out. Everyone in that minority would be subjected to the following: Not allowed to vote; Not allowed to serve in the military or law enforcement; Not allowed to own a gun; Not allow to speak freely; Not allowed to purchase a home; Not allowed to be a judge; Not allowed to own a business; Not allowed to fly first class; Not allowed to be a licensed driver; Not allowed to marry anyone desired; Not allowed to lie in the park musing at passing clouds; And more. Historically, we are not what we were. Continuing to feed that narrative isn’t going to continue to improve the quality of anyone’s life. Black or White.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

