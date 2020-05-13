Letter: Racism in America

Re: the May 10 article "Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy."
I wonder if it was purposeful or coincidental that the article printed immediately adjacent told the story of a sheriff’s deputy who, in search of a missing teen aged girl, led a group of armed white men to break in to the home of a black man. The girl was later found safe elsewhere.
Racism in America is not a thing of the past that echoes in our ears. It is an ever present thunder clap that reverberates loudly to all but those who are purposely deaf to it.
Jack Garner
Southeast side
