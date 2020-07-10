Letter: Racism in law enforcement
Letter: Racism in law enforcement

Can the polygraph weed racism out of Law Enforcement? I am told the FBI uses the polygraph to determine drug use as part of its recruiting process.

I would think the polygraph would be helpful in Law Enforcement recruiting as well, if the right questions were asked Such questions as"

Do you use the n word? Have you committed a hate crime? Are whites superior to blacks? Do you support the philosophy that "Black Lives Matter? Are you empathetic to blacks in America? Was MLK a good person? Do you have any close black friends?

This polygraph could also be given to all officers every five years.

It would surely sensitize all police officers to the reality of racism among their ranks.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

