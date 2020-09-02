 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Racism is alive and well in 2020
View Comments

Letter: Racism is alive and well in 2020

As a textbook writer and editor, I know the value of understanding history. Like many of you, I learned a lot of history from my grandparents, Kate and Wally Weaver, whose lifetimes spanned most of the 20th century. As their granddaughter, I cannot listen to old friends from Sahuarita spout a bunch of hogwash about history without writing to rectify the mistake. Racism did not end "hundreds of years ago," as some of you tell me. After the Civil War, the U.S. entered an era of Jim Crow laws, segregation, and lynchings. I felt like we were back in Reconstruction last week when white supremacist vigilantes entered a town in my current home state, Wisconsin, and openly strutted around after curfew, with the apparent blessing of police, with RIFLES on their backs. One of them murdered two people and injured others. THAT is the face of racism in 2020. It is not gone. It is here. And it must stop.

Bonnie Juettner

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News