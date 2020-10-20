Letter: Racism today

David Fitzsimmons’ essay ‘Finding the Heartless and Hopeful in America’s Heartland, Oklahoma City’ was superb, accurate, poignant, and certain to draw howls of protest. What I have never understood about so many modern-day white supremacists is their unwillingness to publicly defend their beliefs. At least old time racists like George Wallace were proud of their racism, and boasted of their white supremacist views to all who would listen. Today’s breed are seemingly ashamed of their racism. I would welcome just one honest letter to the editor from these folks instead of the mealy-mouthed denials that will surely follow Mr. Fitzsimmons’ portrayal.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!