Conservatives are whooping it up over the SCOTUS decision abolishing Affirmative Action in college admissions. Finally (they say, straight-faced) whites get a break! And a level playing field! We're a colorblind meritocracy again (as if we ever were)! Red states pretend that America's racial history is all peace and love, but presumably the whoopsters attended school when teachers could mention slavery, segregation and lynching. Some maybe learned that colleges (corporations, federal programs, entire neighborhoods), barred nonwhites into the mid-20th Century. Harvard, the SCOTUS's target, established in 1636, admitted its first Black undergraduate in 1847. Yale? 1701/1870. Princeton? 1746/WWII. James Meredith became the University of Mississippi's first Black undergraduate in 1962, only after two rejections and federal intervention. How many brilliant minds withered on the uneven playing field before Affirmative Action? Then nonwhites got a 50-year break, and white folks crying racism just couldn't stand it.