This past week President Biden signed a bill establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till whose abduction, torture and murder in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement. This should be a step forward in taking responsibility for the complicated history of our country. But at the same time, guided by the Republican governor, Florida adopted new educational standards that whitewash history by teaching students that some Black slaves benefited from slavery because they learned useful skills. Further, the Alabama Republicans are refusing to draw a second Black congressional district in defiance of the Supreme Court. I find the actions of the Alabama and Florida Republicans disgusting and they should be condemned for their blatant raciest actions.