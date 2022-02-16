 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Racism
Letter: Racism

I am always mystified by the term “systematic racism”. I’m watching the golf this Sunday afternoon and I’m part of the majority who are rooting for Sahith Theegala When I watch the Steelers I root just as hard for Hayward as I do for Watt. America is a nation of accomplishments and effort. If there is a disproportionate amount of policing in an area that has a disproportionate amount of crime, I don’t see the problem. But the one area I do believe we need to do better, it’s education. To fix that we need a cultural adjustment in expectation and aspiration. Both sides need buy in.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

