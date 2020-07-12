Letter: Racism
Letter: Racism

I’m a 77-year-old white male living in a virtually all-white retirement community. Over the past several years I’ve tried to educate myself on the history of slavery and racism in America. There will never be a way that we can fully make up for what has been done and is currently being done to African Americans. What concerns me now is the silence of the white majority of my generation. Where I live that silence is deafening. Martin Luther King said, “In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” It’s not adequate anymore to say I’m not racist. We must be antiracist. This means we must work to change institutional policies and practices by making our voices heard by our elected officials. I hope that we, the children of the “Greatest Generation,” will not become known as the “Silent Generation.”

Jerry Fay

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

