Letter: RACISM

The Oxford dictionary defines racism as "prejudice, discrimination ir antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial ir ethnic group..."
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot repirtedly announced that she would only give interviews with jounalists of color, excluding white jounalists.
Aparently if you discriminate against white people it is not called racism. In our country only white people are racists.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.