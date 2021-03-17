 Skip to main content
Letter: Racism
As I see it there are three types of racism. There are those who don't know they are. They support police and ignore their unbalanced treatment of nonwhites or tolerate housing, job and education race issues. The second type are the outright practicing racists like the white supremacists and the Nazis. But the most dangerous are the pragmatic racists, who for political power purposes, disenfranchise nonwhite voters by passing voter suppression laws and gerrymandering voting districts so their vote is less consequential.

The Republican party is guilty of harboring many of the people in all three categories. These people must be rooted out of the Grand Old Party or it will cease to be a viable political force when whites become a minority in 20 years or so. At the present time these racism practices. seem both immoral and unconstitutional to many Democrats, Independents and even Republicans.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

Most Popular

