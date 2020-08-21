Letter: Racist name calling has started

Not yet 24 hour's and the Bigots who follow their Imperial Leader #45 have started!! On Facebook I read so many racist word's it was sicking!!! I noticed many written by young ladies!! And #45 won't discourage this hateful attitude!! I know Senator Kamala Harris will handle it with Class. No need to stoop down to sewer level!! I just can't believe the HATE we have in this country!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
