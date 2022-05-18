Letter: Racist Replacement Theory

Recently, an 18 year old white male fueled by white supremacist dogma, chose as his target, a grocery store in Buffalo. Left in his racist wake were 10 innocent dead African Americans who had the misfortune to pick Saturday as their shopping day. His rifle had the "n" word written on the stock.

The underlying concept responsible for this heinous attack is a right wing deadly conspiratorial idea commonly known as replacement theory. Non-Whites are allegedly "replacing" Whites and thus changing the electorate to a liberal majority. This belief has been a galvanizing force promoted by Tucker Carlson, Fox Network, 4chan, Reddit, and other white supremacist sites that are normalizing hate.

The false rhetoric and conspiratorial machine is getting crazier. Wendy Rogers, Arizona republican lawmaker with ties to white supremacists, claims that this incident was a "false flag" operation carried out by by government officials.

Welcome to Arizona!

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

