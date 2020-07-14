Letter: Racists show themselves
Letter: Racists show themselves

A few years ago I worked on an isolated island, with access provided twice yearly by a re-supply ship. The island is home to about 30 people, living and working in close quarters in a small research facility. The Australian government staffs the facility, and mental health is a primary consideration in personnel selection. Cleverly, they allow potential personnel to self-deselect by hosting them for a couple of days, providing an open bar, and observing their actions. People with a predilection for drunkenness and disruptive behavior cannot help from exposing their true obnoxious personalities. Donald Trump has done the same for white supremacists, encouraging them to self-identify. The result is the spate of disgusting racist acts we are now witnessing. In normal times, these folks hide their true feelings, pretending to be fair, broad-minded people. Now that Trump has released them from the expectations of a tolerant, multicultural, and civilized society they are revealing themselves.

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

