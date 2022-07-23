Letter: Radical GOP antiabortion policies

Radical reactionary GOP antiabortion policies deliberately hurt women/girls. GOP antiabortion policies are dangerous religious dogma run amok that ultimately hurt American society. Consider the following facts:

1. At least 80 percent of Americans support abortion in cases of rape/incest or to save life of the mother.

2. Girls aged 10 to 14 face much higher risks of death or serious lifelong complications from forced childbirth.

3. At least 17 percent of women will have suffered rape, incest or sexual assault by age 30. Pregnancies resulting from rape/incest are grossly underreported.

4. It costs $270,000 to raise a child from birth through high school graduation.

5. Women make up nearly 15 percent of our active duty forces and 18 percent of Guard/Reserve soldiers. Our all volunteer system would collapse without women serving in our uniformed services.

Women/girls can NOT be equal citizens without access to universal healthcare, family planning programs including abortion services. Vote Democratic this fall to save our democracy from radical GOP theocracy.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista